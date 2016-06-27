But not everyone got the message.

And not everyone was okay with the news.

If you thought people were angry about Brexit, you hadn't seen anything yet...

More like this

As if this referendum couldn't get any worse, they're now putting Question Time on in place of Countryfile. — David H (@GoneGlenntal) June 26, 2016

These viewers had had enough of politics. They just wanted to forget about the EU Referendum for an hour.

I was so looking forward to Countryfile, to soothe a weekend of anxiety-filled political chaos but they've replaced it with QUESTION TIME. — Carla Sloan (@carlasimps) June 26, 2016

But it was too much to ask...

Some viewers stuck around and watched Question Time instead.

But they bitterly missed Countryfile.

Whatever the future of Britain's political system looks like, one thing is for sure:

Advertisement

Uh oh....