How to watch BBC Radio 6 Music Festival: Schedule, performers and more

Remember when we could hang out in large groups and go to see musical acts perform live? Happy memories. But as of right now that is just a memory as while things are looking brighter for later in the year, we are still in the thick of it and that has led the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival to make a not unexpected change.

As we can’t go to them this year, they are coming to us and the festival will be streamed online with a mixture of new (pre-recorded) sessions and classic performances from years gone by,

The festival will kick off on Friday 26th March, and will be available to watch and listen to via BBC Sounds and iPlayer with highlights being played on BBC Radio 6 Music.

So read on for all you need to know about the festival and make sure you have a camping chair ready when you watch to really get you in the festival mood – and maybe a few beverages to boot.

BBC Radio 6 Music Festival performers

While there are many classic sets that will be shown (more on them in a moment), here is the list of all the artists who will be performing specifically for 2021.

Bicep

Black Country, New Road

Dry Cleaning

Laura Marling

Michael Kiwanuka

Nubya Garcia

Poppy Ajudha

shame

Working Men’s Club

Bicep, Michael Kiwanuka, and Laura Marling all filmed their sets at Alexandra Palace while the others performed at BBC Radio Theatre in BBC Broadcasting House.

BBC Radio 6 Music Festival schedule

All nine of the new performances will be made available to watch/listen to in full on iPlayer and BBC Sounds from Friday 26th March – so check them out at your leisure. We know how our Friday evening is looking now…

Highlights from the sets will also be playing on BBC Radio 6 Music over the weekend, from 7.30am-12am on the 26th, between 3pm-6pm on the 27th and from 7am-10am on the 28th.

The classic sets will then be uploaded to the same places on Monday 22nd March while iPlayer will also host an 8-hour collection of performances between 2pm and 10pm on Sunday 28th March.

Plenty of great performances new and old to look forward to in the coming week then!

BBC Radio 6 Music Festival classic sets

As for the classic sets that will get a replay over the course of the festival, these are the acts that we will get to enjoy and there are some big names in there!

Anna Calvi (Liverpool, 2019)

Bonobo (Glasgow, 2017)

Brittany Howard (Camden, 2020)

Depeche Mode (Glasgow, 2017)

The Fall (Tyneside, 2015)

Foals (Bristol, 2016)

Goldfrapp (Glasgow, 2017)

James Blake (Manchester, 2014)

Kelis (Manchester, 2014)

Little Simz (Liverpool, 2019)

Loyle Carner (Glasgow, 2017)

The National (Manchester, 2014)

Róisín Murphy (Camden, 2020)

Savages (Bristol, 2016)

Sleater-Kinney (Tyneside, 2015)

Thundercat (Glasgow, 2017)

Underworld (Bristol, 2016)

Young Fathers (Tyneside, 2015)

