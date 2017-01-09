All Round to Mrs Brown's will see Agnes Brown and the Mrs Brown's Boys cast throw open their doors to try their luck in the world of entertainment.

Creator, writer and star Brendan O’Carroll said: "The entire cast is excited by this. I think Agnes may be worried that she'll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that's coming round!"

He praised the BBC for giving his team encouragement to explore new ideas with the format. A pilot for the new entertainment show has already been created, though fans will have to wait until later in the year to get a glimpse.

Kate Phillips, the BBC's Controller of entertainment commissioning, said: 'We all agree it's high time some of our bravest celebrities experienced a slice of the world according to Agnes and I can't think of a finer or funnier format to do this in.”

All Round to Mrs Brown's will air on BBC1 on Saturday nights later this year