Fancy watching back-to-back Louis Theroux documentaries? Well, there's a channel for that. Want to brush up on your historical documentaries and have them on a seamless loop? That's right, there's now a channel for that.

The channels in question are essentially live-streaming content and are called Arts, History, Quiz, Louis Theroux and Real Lives. And if you need something a little more child-friendly then the 'Non-stop cartoons!' channel is just the ticket, airing the likes of Shaun the Sheep and more to keep everyone entertained.

Not quite sure what these new channels mean and where to stream them? Read on for everything you need to know.

What's on the new BBC iPlayer channels?

The Weakest Link. BBC

With a slate of brand new channels, it could seem slightly overwhelming when thinking about just what they'll be airing.

Well, the clue's in the name of the channels so if you're looking for something a little arty, the Arts channel will be airing non-stop documentaries showcasing culture and creativity, exploring legendary artists to incredible music and immersive writing.

As for what the other channels have to offer, the Real Lives channel follows "genuine British stories" and delves into the stories of those working in hair salons, hospitals and more.

Always keen to take part in a good old fashioned quiz show but somehow seem to miss them when they come on? Well the Quiz channel brings endless entertainment at all times with the likes of Weakest Link and Pointless to really get your brain working.

And if you're looking for another place to get your fix of hit documentarian Louis Theroux, then the new iPlayer channel airs the likes of Weird Weekends and Dark States plus much more on a continuous loop fit for any documentary lovers out there.

Where can I find the new BBC iPlayer channels?

You can find the complete list of iPlayer channels here.

