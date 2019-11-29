Of the new series, Havers said: “Everyone has something at home they’d love to sell if they knew where to go. Now, the secret’s out – The Bidding Room is the place to come and I’ll be there to help them get the best price."

Carla-Maria Lawson, Acting Head of BBC Daytime, added: “The Bidding Room introduces BBC One Daytime and iPlayer viewers to a line-up of exciting new expert talent. Each of the bidders are at the top in their individual fields. They’ll be daunting opponents - not just for the sellers - but for their own peers.”

The 30-part series is an adaptation of the format ‘Bares für Rares’ (Cash for Trash), the number one factual entertainment show in Germany.