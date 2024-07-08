Gerol and Michael, Tanuj and Narayan and Bharat and John all found themselves in this year's final, but only one partnership could prove to be the very best and could take home the coveted title.

After impressing judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin with their skills, Tanuj and Narayan from The Intercontinental London – The O2, were crowned the winners of Bake Off: The Professionals 2024.

Announcing the winners, Finden said: "Their final challenge sent a tingle down my spine. I can’t tell you how proud I am. They impressed me from day one and each week they came back stronger and stronger, Wow!"

Finden added: "I am delighted for TJ and Narayan they have been the most consistent team and the level of their work and experience has been the greatest."

After their win, team captain Tanuj said: "We did it, I can’t believe it but we did it! You can see on my face, the tears and the smiles and I am just so happy to see my mum and dad standing there and being so proud of me. I was so emotional when they announced our names, it is literally our dream come true!

TJ and Narayan from The Intercontinental O2. Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Speaking of winning the trophy, Tanuj said: "The moment we heard our names announced everyone was quite emotional, the whole room was a bit teary. Me and Narayan were in tears, but they were happy tears as we had put so much hard work into this. For us, we were a bit exhausted but it was an immensely proud moment.

"We had a kind of strategy that we would divide the workload between us so we could complete each challenge and I guess it worked in our favour. So there was a bit of planning and I would say quite a bit more than we would do in our normal day work.

"Narayan and me have worked together in various locations as we work for the same chain of hotels. We got along so well from the day we met, we always want to throw ideas at each other and we just clicked. We were good friends but since this competition he has become more of a brother.

"We brought the trophy back to the hotel but, of course, had to keep it in hiding until tonight. It has pride of place in the hotel lobby, the ideal place for everyone to see it!"

Bake Off: The Professionals is available to watch on Channel 4.com.

