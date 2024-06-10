As Bake Off: The Professionals embarks on its seventh season, the competition is well and truly on. But who are the hopefuls taking part this year and when can fans tune in to watch it on TV?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Bake Off: The Professionals 2024.

When is Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 on TV?

There isn't long to go before fans can get their fix of Bake Off: The Professionals, with the new season kicking off on Channel 4 on Monday 10th June at 8pm.

Who is in the Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 cast?

The teams taking part in the new series of Bake Off: The Professionals are as follows:

Adi and Flo

Ajay and Petra

Ashley and Kian

Ben and Jason

Bharat and John

Carlos and Fausto

Emese and Abi

Gerol and Michael

Kate and Hayley

Nathan and Andrew

Neil and Nicole

Tanuj and Narayan

Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 hosts

Bake Off: The Professionals will be hosted once more by former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles and presenter Ellie Taylor.

Charles has previously hosted the series with Tom Allen and Stacey Solomon, with Ellie Taylor joining him back in 2023.

He said of their partnership: "We knew what our strengths were and [we] let each other shine. It was like Rooney and Ronaldo playing up front for Man United again.

"Between takes, we were always dancing and being silly. It was wicked. We have a similar sense of humour. She meets, if not surpasses, my craziness."

Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 judges

Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Benoit Blin and former Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel Cherish Finden will be back once more as judges of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals filmed?

Bake Off: The Professionals is filmed at Firle Place in Lewes, Sussex.

The estate has been the location for Bake Off: The Professionals since 2021, having previously been filmed at Welbeck Abbey in Nottingham.

Is there a trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals 2024?

Yes! A trailer for Bake Off: The Professionals was released earlier this month, teasing what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Bake Off: The Professionals begins on Monday 10th June at 8pm on Channel 4.

