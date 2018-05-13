Bafta TV Awards suffer delay on BBC1 following technical difficulties
The nation had to wait a little longer than usual to tune into the British Academy Television Awards
Published: Sunday, 13 May 2018 at 8:17 pm
The 2018 Bafta TV Awards experienced some technical difficulties at the time of their broadcast on BBC1.
The ceremony – which airs on a delay, starting an hour and 15 minutes after the London event – was delayed by two minutes before eventually broadcasting on BBC1, instead showing details of Monday evening's schedule on BBC iPlayer:
The error did not go unnoticed by BBC viewers, who took to Twitter to share their confusion...
The broadcast did eventually make it onto the air, beginning with a montage of red carpet footage before launching into Sue Perkins' hilarious opening gambit.
Follow all the Bafta TV Awards action as it happens – on stage and behind-the-scenes – with RadioTimes.com's LIVE BLOG
