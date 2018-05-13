The 2018 Bafta TV Awards experienced some technical difficulties at the time of their broadcast on BBC1.

Advertisement

The ceremony – which airs on a delay, starting an hour and 15 minutes after the London event – was delayed by two minutes before eventually broadcasting on BBC1, instead showing details of Monday evening's schedule on BBC iPlayer:

Bafta technical difficulties, BBC iPlayer, SL
Bafta technical difficulties, BBC iPlayer, SL

The error did not go unnoticed by BBC viewers, who took to Twitter to share their confusion...

Advertisement

The broadcast did eventually make it onto the air, beginning with a montage of red carpet footage before launching into Sue Perkins' hilarious opening gambit.

Follow all the Bafta TV Awards action as it happens – on stage and behind-the-scenes – with RadioTimes.com's LIVE BLOG
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement