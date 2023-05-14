The acting legend – who appeared in the Carry On films, The Railway Children , Doctor Who and BBC children’s TV series Jackanory, among other projects – passed away last summer at the age of 93, but was omitted from the In Memoriam Section at the BAFTA Film Awards back in February, which honours the stars who have passed away in the past year.

Bernard Cribbins was honoured during the In Memoriam section at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 after the organisation faced criticism for failing to include the late actor during this year’s film awards ceremony.

However, Cribbins was amongst those honoured during the In Memoriam section broadcast as part of the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 on Sunday night (14th May).

Host Rob Beckett said: "Now, this evening we've been celebrating so many fantastic performances, TV shows and those that make them," before Romesh Ranganathan added: "But now let's take a moment to remember the amazingly talented people who are no longer with us."

A montage then appeared on the screen, paying tribute to a number of late stars including Cribbins, whose tribute was shown first.

The collage also paid tribute to actor and comedian Barry Humphries, who died in April at the age of 89, writer and producer Derek Granger, writer Stephen S Thompson, actress Nichelle Nichols and journalist and broadcaster Deborah James.

Actress Kirstie Alley, actor Lance Reddick, sports presenter Dickie Davies, publicist Lesley Land and actress Mona Hammond were amongst the other stars remembered.

Fans were quick to flock to Twitter following the emotional tributes at tonight's ceremony, with one fan tweeting: "Good to see Bernard Cribbins featured in the in memoriam section after being left out of the film one #BAFTATVAwards."

Another added: "Bernard Cribbins first up during the #BAFTATVAwards in memoriam segment. What an icon of television!", while another fan said: "Seeing Bernard Cribbins finally get commemorated and placed first at the #Baftas."

