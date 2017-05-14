National Treasure has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Mini-Series, landing the coveted prize over fellow nominees, The Witness for the Prosecution, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses and The Secret.

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.