BAFTA TV Awards 2017: National Treasure wins Best Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown, National Treasure, The Witness for the Prosecution and The Secret were in the running for the hotly-contested prize
National Treasure has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Mini-Series, landing the coveted prize over fellow nominees, The Witness for the Prosecution, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses and The Secret.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by Netflix's The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of The Moorside and Tina and Bobby were not considered for the shortlist.