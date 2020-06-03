So who will win this year? Well that's up to you. Below is the shortlist, decided by a group of TV journalists, including writers from RadioTimes.com and the Radio Times Magazine.

All you need to do is vote, and the winner will be revealed at this year's virtual ceremony, to be hosted 'as live' by Richard Ayoade on Friday 31st July from a closed studio.

And the nominees are...

More like this

Coronation Street: The Death of Sinead Osbourne

It was heart-breaking to watch, but this scene was the culmination of an incredibly important storyline for Coronation Street, which made a huge impact. Sinead, played by Katie McGlynn, died at home after a year living with cervical cancer, while new husband Daniel (Rob Mallard) had taken a moment to read to their newborn son.

Fleabag: The Confessional Scene

Of course Fleabag is on the list! The jury chose the much-discussed moment when Fleabag went to visit her hot Priest in his church. As she battles her demons, she finds herself sitting across from him in the confessional and seeking advice. It ends up being a key turning point in their relationship that left fans hot under the collar... #Kneel.

Game of Thrones: Arya Kills the Night King

HBO

This was one of the most dramatic scenes in the hotly anticipated final season of the world's biggest TV show. All appeared to be lost in this final battle between the living and the dead, but Arya surprised everyone by defeating an iconic villain with a plunge of her dagger.

Gavin & Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy

BBC

It was a joy to have Gavin & Stacey back on telly, but this cliffhanger ending left us shouting for more! After meeting Smithy's unsuitable new girlfriend, Nessa realised the two of them should make a proper go of their relationship and proposed on Christmas Day. But will we ever find out if he says yes?

Love Island: Michael recouples after Casa Amor

Could Love Island be on course for its second BAFTA? This was the dramatic moment when Amber and Michael's relationship went up in flames - she stayed loyal, but he decided to recouple with new girl Joanna instead. The girls were shocked and stunned, as were we... great telly though.

Line of Duty: John Corbett's death

We know Jed Mercurio makes a habit of killing off key characters, but we still didn't see this coming! Stephen Graham's fantastic turn as an undercover cop came to an abrupt end as John Corbett faced his brutal shock death. The dangerous gang he'd been working with realised he was a policeman after all, leading to this breathtaking Line of Duty scene.

How do I vote?

To vote for this year's Must See Moment award, click here. Voting opens at 8am on 3rd June and closes at 5pm on 15th July. You'll automatically be entered into a prize draw where you can win goodies from BAFTA sponsors (we're talking fancy champers, make-up, choccies, an instant camera and more).

Advertisement

The 2020 Virgin Media British Television Academy Awards will air on BBC One on Friday 31st July, when the winner of this year's Must See Moment award will be revealed. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.