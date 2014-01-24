Ant and Dec: Simon Cowell’s NTA compliments were “out of character”
The Britain’s Got Talent presenters thank Simon Cowell for his kind words as judge David Walliams jokes that the music mogul was actually talking about himself
Presenting double act Ant and Dec had a rather good night at the National Television Awards, but even three awards couldn’t keep distract them from the fact that Simon Cowell was really rather nice about them.
Back in Cardiff yesterday for the next round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions, the duo took to the stage to introduce the judges and thank Cowell.
“Thank you. You said some really lovely things about us last night. It was really out of character, so thanks,” Dec said.
Simon joined a host of famous faces, including Robbie Williams and Alan Shearer, to congratulate the pair in a video which played during the ceremony.
“They’re perfectionists – and they keep getting better, which is also really annoying,” Cowell said.
But fellow judge David Walliams wasn’t letting things get too mushy.
“He was tricked into saying it as he thought he was talking about himself,” the comedian joked.
Things then got back to normal, with fellow judge Amanda Holden being lifted into the air by a contestant's ears. All in a day's work...