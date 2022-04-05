Hosted once again by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas ( who'll also be competing this year ), the 2022 specials will see a new line-up of famous faces flex their baking muscles as they take part in signature, technical and showstopper challenges.

The baking has officially begun on The Great Celebrity Bake Off , with the third set of celebs in the line-up about to enter the tent this week, with the hopes of impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac is one of those celebrities.

Here's everything you need to know about DJ Annie Macmanus – also known as Annie Mac.

Who is Annie Mac?

Getty

Age: 43

Job: Former BBC Radio 1 DJ

Instagram: @anniemacmanus

Twitter: @anniemacmanus

Annie Mac - full name Annie MacManus - rose to fame as a DJ and broadcaster, who hosted a number of shows on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 until 2021.

During her time at BBC Radio 1, the Irish presenter hosted Radio 1's Future Sounds as well as BBC Switch alongside Nick Grimshaw. Mac left the station in July 2021 to spend more time with her family.

Outside radio, Mac has appeared on BBC Two's The Culture Show, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Top of the Pops, RTE Two's Other Voices and BBC Three's Who Killed the Night, while last year, Mac published her first novel – Mother Mother.

Mac also hosts her own podcast – Changes with Annie Macmanus – on which she speaks to artists, musicians and writers about change.

Who will Annie Macmanus be competing against?

Annie is up against rapper Example, comedian Ed Gamble, and Bake Off's very own co-host Matt Lucas, who was roped in at the last minute after a celebrity dropped out.

But, which one of them will be named Star Baker, and follow in Emma Willis and Gareth Malone's footsteps?

