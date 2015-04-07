Anne Hathaway gives Emily Blunt a crash course in lip-synching
This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you perform Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball
Since its release, Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball has had its fair share of spoof covers (Greg James, we're looking at you) but actress Anne Hathaway has just knocked it out of the park.
It's all for brand new US show Lip Sync Battle, which sees famous faces try and 'out-sync' each other by miming and dancing along to a track of their choice.
Hathaway's up against her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, whose husband (actor John Krasinski) is actually one of the original creators of the show. It was a car game, then a segment on Jimmy Fallon's chat show, now a full TV series.. you get the idea. Anyway, you'd think Blunt would nail it. But it looks like Hathaway has very much gone from the student to the master...
Just look at Hathaway's commitment to the lyrics...
The passion...
The woman literally gets down to her underwear:
Her concentration can't be shaken...
Hathaway runs, nay, sprints at that wrecking ball:
Her opponent can only look on in shock and awe:
Eye. of. the. tiger.
See the full clip below (warning: contains adult gestures):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LguStmm8bRk
Lip Sync Battle launches on Spike (taking over from 5USA) in the UK on April 15th at 9:30pm, with Hathaway and Blunt's episode expected to be the third episode in the series.