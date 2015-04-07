Hathaway's up against her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, whose husband (actor John Krasinski) is actually one of the original creators of the show. It was a car game, then a segment on Jimmy Fallon's chat show, now a full TV series.. you get the idea. Anyway, you'd think Blunt would nail it. But it looks like Hathaway has very much gone from the student to the master...

Just look at Hathaway's commitment to the lyrics...

The passion...

The woman literally gets down to her underwear:

Her concentration can't be shaken...

Hathaway runs, nay, sprints at that wrecking ball:

Her opponent can only look on in shock and awe:

Eye. of. the. tiger.

See the full clip below (warning: contains adult gestures):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LguStmm8bRk

Lip Sync Battle launches on Spike (taking over from 5USA) in the UK on April 15th at 9:30pm, with Hathaway and Blunt's episode expected to be the third episode in the series.