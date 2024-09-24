With Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood back at the helm once more, alongside co-presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, they will all be watching over the 12 amateur bakers over this next season.

Among the bakers is Andy, whose love for baking began when he was a child. But who is Great British Bake Off contestant Andy? Read on to find out more about him.

Who is Andy?

Andy. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 44

Location: Essex

Job: Car mechanic

Andy is a 44-year-old mechanic from Essex. For him, baking lies at the centre of his world.

As a child, Andy would bake with his mother, which was where he first learned the much-loved family staples: apple crumble to follow a Sunday roast and Bakewell tarts made using pastry off cuts.

Nowadays, Andy bakes for his partner and hopes to inspire his daughter to follow in his footsteps. But when he isn't baking, Andy plays football, goes to the gym and loves a long walk with his partner, daughter and their Miniature Schnauzer, Arthur.

Why did Andy sign up for The Great British Bake Off 2024?

It has been a dream of Andy's to appear on Bake Off, but it was something he likened to his "wildest dreams".

"It was such a dream to finally get to be a part of this wonderful show," said Andy. "Unfortunately for me it came at the worst ever time with my father-in-law being on his end of life treatment and the mother-in-law having Alzheimer's.

"I was en route to see him at the time. I pulled over and just screamed of joy, what an absolute dream."

Andy explained that when he got to visit his father-in-law, it was their final conversation. He added: "I told him and his eyes lit up and he said, 'Wait until everybody goes and we'll talk about it.' So many mixed emotions."

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 8pm on Channel 4 and All4.

