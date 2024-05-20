The finalists all sang multiple songs, including a rendition of Jon Bon Jovi's Legendary alongside the artist himself.

Blocker was the first to be eliminated following a round of voting, leaving Moseley and Carter as the final two. Eventually, it was announced that Abi Carter had won the season.

After a celebration, the singer took to the stage one last time this season to reprise her rendition of Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?.

Abi Carter on American Idol. Disney/Eric McCandless

This final was also the last time viewers will see Katy Perry as a judge, with the singer leaving the show after seven seasons.

In recognition of this, the female artists from the Top 12 performed a medley of her hits, made up of Teenage Dream, Dark Horse and California Gurls.

Ahead of the winner being announced, season 3 champion Fantasia Barrino gave the finalists some words of wisdom, returning to the American Idol stage on the 20th anniversary of her win.

"All I can say is, I never gave up," she said. "Even when doors closed in my face, I knew God had something for me. Just keep God first. God gave you a gift, and it’s up to you how far you take it.

"And I went through a lot of things. But here I stand, better than ever. I never changed for anybody.

"I still live in North Carolina, I’m a North Carolina girl and I remain humble. And I know that if it had not been for this show… This show opened so many doors.

"So I’m saying to you, and all of you who are watching, this show opens doors, and we’re grateful for it - and thank you."

