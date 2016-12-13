All the British and Irish stars nominated for 2017 Golden Globe awards
Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Caitriona Balfe, Claire Foy and Hugh Grant all earn nominations in one of America's biggest awards nights
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is one of the biggest nights in US entertainment, so it's reassuring to see so many British and Irish stars being recognised amongst the TV and movie nominees.
The Night Manager stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman all make appearances on the list, as does Westworld star Thandie Newton, London Spy's Charlotte Rampling and The Crown's Claire Foy.
Hugh Grant earns a nod for his role in Florence Foster Jenkins, as does Irish star Caitriona Balfe for Outlander and Welsh actor Matthew Rhys for The Americans.
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey and The Night Of's Riz Ahmed will also be in the running for an award, when the winners are announced on 8th January 2017.
Golden Globes 2017 nominations: the British and Irish stars in the running
More like this
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dev Patel, Lion – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy – Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Thandie Newton, Westworld – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander – Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown – Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Colin Farrell, The Lobster – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Matthew Rhys, The Americans – Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ruth Negga, Loving – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama