Hugh Grant earns a nod for his role in Florence Foster Jenkins, as does Irish star Caitriona Balfe for Outlander and Welsh actor Matthew Rhys for The Americans.

Game of Thrones' Lena Headey and The Night Of's Riz Ahmed will also be in the running for an award, when the winners are announced on 8th January 2017.

Golden Globes 2017 nominations: the British and Irish stars in the running

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dev Patel, Lion – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy – Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Thandie Newton, Westworld – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander – Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown – Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Colin Farrell, The Lobster – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ruth Negga, Loving – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama