The Night Manager was also nominated for best TV movie or limited series.

Other big UK nominations include best actress in a TV series for Claire Foy in Netflix’s The Crown – a show that also picked up nominations for best drama and best supporting actor for John Lithgow’s Winston Churchill.

Also now in the running for Globes are Brits Matthew Rhys (best actor in a drama series – The Americans), Hugh Grant (best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy – Florence) and Andrew Garfield (best actor in a drama movie – Hacksaw Ridge).

Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) received nominations for best supporting actress in a series.

One Golden Globe winner has already been announced: Meryl Streep will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.

Here’s the full list of nominations...

Best motion picture, drama

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Best motion picture, comedy/musical

La La Land

20th Century Women

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Deadpool

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy/musical

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best director — motion picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best screenplay — motion picture

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Hell or High Water

Best foreign language film

Elle

Divines

Toni Erdmann

Neruda

The Salesman

Best animated feature film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Best original song

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Can’t Stop the Feeling! Trolls

Faith, Sing

City of Stars, La La Land

Gold, Gold

Best original score — motion picture

Arrival

Lion

La La Land

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Best TV series, drama

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Crown

Westworld

This Is Us

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best TV series, comedy

Transparent

Atlanta

Veep

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Best TV movie or limited series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The Dresser

American Crime

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

The Golden Globes will be held on 8th January 2017, hosted by Jimmy Fallon