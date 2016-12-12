The Night Manager stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie nominated for 2017 Golden Globes
The BBC1 drama series has scooped up a total of four nominations
Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie have each been nominated for a Golden Globe award for their performance in BBC1/AMC spy drama The Night Manager.
Hiddleston picked up a nomination for best actor in a limited series, Olivia Colman best supporting actress, and Hugh Laurie earned a nomination for best supporting actor in a series.
The Night Manager was also nominated for best TV movie or limited series.
Other big UK nominations include best actress in a TV series for Claire Foy in Netflix’s The Crown – a show that also picked up nominations for best drama and best supporting actor for John Lithgow’s Winston Churchill.
Also now in the running for Globes are Brits Matthew Rhys (best actor in a drama series – The Americans), Hugh Grant (best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical, or comedy – Florence) and Andrew Garfield (best actor in a drama movie – Hacksaw Ridge).
Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) received nominations for best supporting actress in a series.
One Golden Globe winner has already been announced: Meryl Streep will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, given to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.
Here’s the full list of nominations...
Best motion picture, drama
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Best motion picture, comedy/musical
La La Land
20th Century Women
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Deadpool
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga, Loving
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy/musical
Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy/musical
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best director — motion picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best screenplay — motion picture
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Hell or High Water
Best foreign language film
Elle
Divines
Toni Erdmann
Neruda
The Salesman
Best animated feature film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Best original song
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Can’t Stop the Feeling! Trolls
Faith, Sing
City of Stars, La La Land
Gold, Gold
Best original score — motion picture
Arrival
Lion
La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Best TV series, drama
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
Westworld
This Is Us
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best TV series, comedy
Transparent
Atlanta
Veep
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Best actor in a TV series, comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best actress in a TV series, comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Best TV movie or limited series
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The Dresser
American Crime
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
The Golden Globes will be held on 8th January 2017, hosted by Jimmy Fallon