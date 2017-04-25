Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night and viewers were thrilled
One fan went so far as to say the BBC1 show "almost died" without her. Crikey
Published: Tuesday, 25 April 2017 at 9:01 am
The One Show fans are a dedicated and loyal bunch, so it was no surprise they were over the moon to see Alex Jones return to the green sofa last night.
After taking three and a half months of maternity leave after the birth of her first child, Alex has returned to present the BBC1 show two days a week.
The 40-year-old host said it was “lovely” to be back on the show, and after half an hour “it felt like I’d never been away.”
She added to co-presenter Matt Baker: "Why didn't you tell me it was so difficult? Nobody says that, do they?"
Fans were elated about her return:
The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC1
