The One Show fans are a dedicated and loyal bunch, so it was no surprise they were over the moon to see Alex Jones return to the green sofa last night.

After taking three and a half months of maternity leave after the birth of her first child, Alex has returned to present the BBC1 show two days a week.

The 40-year-old host said it was “lovely” to be back on the show, and after half an hour “it felt like I’d never been away.”

She added to co-presenter Matt Baker: "Why didn't you tell me it was so difficult? Nobody says that, do they?"

Fans were elated about her return:

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC1

