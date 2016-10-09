Reports emerged earlier today in The Sun that the talk show had been axed by Channel 4 after 16 series.

Carr took to Twitter to respond to the rumours, stating that Chatty Man would be back at Christmas but that the autumn would see him host his new series, Happy Hour, expected to air on C4 in a much earlier time slot.

Carr will also take part in the broadcaster's Stand Up to Cancer campaign and host his festive quiz The Twelve Stars of Christmas.

As for the future of Chatty Man, it is not yet clear whether the chat show will return for further runs with the broadcaster. Channel 4 said in a statement: "Chatty Man will return with two new shows this year; a Christmas Chatty Man show and a Chatty Man New Year Specstacular. A decision has yet to be made on future series of Chatty Man."