“Oh my god,” he laughs to RadioTimes.com backstage, “You don’t have to do a single bit of research. You just give them a bottle of Lambrini and just let them get on with it. It beats research. It just loosens them up a bit.

“When we had Lady Gaga on her hat fell off because she had so much whiskey,” he adds.

Carr saw off strong competition from Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross to win the award, but says at the end of the days the key to it is just having a “good chat”.

“Having a laugh, having fun.”

Carr doesn’t have to think twice about his dream guest. “Beyoncé. What do I have to do?

“Beyoncé, just come on. Please, just come on,” he pleads down the camera. Ball’s in your court Mrs Carter…

