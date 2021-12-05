AJ Pritchard backs Rose Ayling-Ellis to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has revealed his favourite contestant in this year’s competition is EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Advertisement

The actor made history as the first deaf person to take part in the popular series and has continually wowed audiences with a number of stunning routines – including one that bagged her a perfect 40 score.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Pritchard said that this year’s edition has been “fantastic” and blessed with particularly high standards, but Ayling-Ellis has inched just ahead of the competition.

“I think right now it still has to be where my heart is with Rose,” he said. “I feel like she’s got such a connection and when you see her on TV you kind of feel like ‘Oh, I know Rose like a family would know Rose’.

Pritchard continued: “She’s just so open and shows her emotions and that’s really nice to see and I think some of the others are finding it hard to kind of relax and just show was who they actually are.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Pritchard is currently starring opposite brother Curtis in a pantomime production of Cinderella, which will run performances at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month and in early January 2022.

Curtis, who is also a professional dancer, has appeared on two seasons of Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars.

Another couple from Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 line-up that has caught Pritchard’s eye for all of the right reasons is AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington.

“I’ve loved them from day one to be fair,” he explained. “And Kai is a friend of mine, I’ve danced with him all my life, so I am supporting him as well. But Giovanni and Rose, they are a warming warming watch, which is nice.”

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Tickets for Cinderella at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, starring AJ and Curtis Pritchard, are available now from the venue’s website.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-finals kick-off on BBC One at 7:05pm on Saturday 11th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.