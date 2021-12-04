The Radio Times logo
  Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis praised for "fearless" leap in this week's dance

Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis praised for “fearless” leap in this week’s dance

The EastEnders star reached new heights in her Week 11 routine.

Strictly Come Dancing - Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Published:

Who knew an American Smooth could be quite so daring, eh?!

EastEndersRose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice took the dance to new heights tonight when the actor practically took flight and flung herself into Giovanni’s arms, before he proceeded to spin her around the dance floor with the effortless grace we’ve come to expect from the pair.

Just in case you wanted a reminder (of course you do), we’ve popped it below so you can enjoy the hair-raising moment all over again.   

Wowza!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman couldn’t contain their awe, with both presenters describing it as a first for the show, while the judges were equally as impressed, awarding the couple a whopping 39 in total.

And the public, too, were just as bowled over by the display.

Surely that’s the golden nugget that will catapult Rose and Giovanni into the Strictly semi-final?

The competition is hotter than ever in Week 11, but we have a feeling that the duo will already be looking ahead to the penultimate round following that memorable moment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturdays and Sundays.

