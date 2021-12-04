Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis praised for “fearless” leap in this week’s dance

Who knew an American Smooth could be quite so daring, eh?!

EastEnders‘ Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice took the dance to new heights tonight when the actor practically took flight and flung herself into Giovanni’s arms, before he proceeded to spin her around the dance floor with the effortless grace we’ve come to expect from the pair.

Just in case you wanted a reminder (of course you do), we’ve popped it below so you can enjoy the hair-raising moment all over again.

Jumping into that lift and into our hearts, it's Rose and Giovanni's gorgeous American Smooth 💖 #Strictly @RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/V89TRcW6aN — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 4, 2021

Wowza!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman couldn’t contain their awe, with both presenters describing it as a first for the show, while the judges were equally as impressed, awarding the couple a whopping 39 in total.

And the public, too, were just as bowled over by the display.

Absolutely fearless with that last stunt. She must be black and blue from training. And so much trust for Gio #Strictly — Graceless Hippo🎉 (@GracelessHippo) December 4, 2021

Blimey Rose & Gio, that flying jump! #strictly — Carolling Arnold 🎄 (@carolynarnoldNI) December 4, 2021

I watched that jump and said “bloody hell” and my brother in the other room thought Rose fell but no, it was a bloody hell that was a ridiculously amazing move! Such a pretty dance too. Lovely couple.#StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) December 4, 2021

I loved that from start to finish. The jump scared the hell out of me, not gonna lie, hoping they would be able to get it done.



Rose looked like she was just floating the entire time.



10. #Strictly — Megan Roxburgh (@meganpsitn) December 4, 2021

Omg when Rose did the jump/lift thing! My heart was in my mouth!! #Strictly — Sema Malik (@sema_malik_WL) December 4, 2021

Surely that’s the golden nugget that will catapult Rose and Giovanni into the Strictly semi-final?

The competition is hotter than ever in Week 11, but we have a feeling that the duo will already be looking ahead to the penultimate round following that memorable moment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturdays and Sundays.

