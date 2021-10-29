AJ Odudu says Strictly is more “emotionally taxing” than she thought it would be

Throughout the competition, Strictly Come Dancing‘s AJ Odudu has consistently landed near the top of the leaderboard, with the presenter and her professional partner Kai Widdrington burning the floor with their routines week after week.

Advertisement

Despite the high scores so far, AJ has revealed that she’s found the competition to be tougher emotionally than she thought it would be.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about her expectations of the show, she said: “It’s a lot more emotionally taxing than I thought it would be.

“I knew that your body would be battered and stuff like that, but getting into just the emotions of it as well, you never know how you’re going to react to the pressure of performing something that you’ve never done before in front of million of people.

“You don’t know how you’re going to react until you do it. You know, I’ve always seen myself as someone quite confident but then on this journey has exposed a few self doubt things that just come up in the in the weirdest places.

“But also I’m learning so much about my body because I thought that my feet were together, you know, and my toes were pointed but turns out they’re not half the time. So this whole experience is teaching me loads, and also it’s teaching me that you can just never have too many wigs!”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Kai added: “It couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. We had a record breaking dance and I’ve got an amazing partner in AJ.

“I couldn’t have asked anyone better so it’s you know it’s a show that I’ve been watching since it first came on the telly, I remember that’s what got me into ballroom dancing so to see it full circle now and now like Anton was one of the judges and I remember watching him – it’s just little things where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh this is actually happening.'”

Tomorrow night’s Halloween show will see AJ and Kai perform a Viennese Waltz to Ariana Grande hit Dangerous Woman, with the other Strictly songs and dances set to follow a spooky theme.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Emma Bullimore.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One ever Saturday. For more to watch, check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.