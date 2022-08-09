While fans can expect to see Jamie Redknapp, who has been with the series for the last 12 years, sadly Freddie Flintoff won't be back for another innings, with the cricket star exiting the show earlier this year.

Sky Max's A League of Their Own returns next week for its 17th season with Romesh Ranganathan back at the helm of the sporty panel show.

Coming to the Blue Team's rescue is former footballer and Celebrity Gogglebox star Micah Richards, who'll be joining the show as a regular panellist and going face-to-face with Jamie in all upcoming challenges.

Read on for everything we know so far about A League of Their Own 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A League of Their Own 2022 release date

A League of Their Own will be returning for its 17th season on Thursday 18th August on Sky Max.

The upcoming season will be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW, with the show last appearing on our screens as a Road Trip spin-off in April.

A League of Their Own host

Sky

Romesh Ranganathan will be returning to host A League of Their Own, entering his second series at the show's helm.

Sky announced Ranganathan as A League of Their Own's new host in June last year, with the comedian replacing James Corden who pulled out due to his work commitments in the US.

A League of Their Own guests

A League of Their Own will welcome a new line-up of guest stars for its 17th season, including the likes of Olympian Laura Kenny, Premier League winner Kyle Walker and West Ham's Declan Rice – who will be rotating as the Blue Team's captain.

Meanwhile, the show will also see footballer Gary Neville, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead stop by, as well as comedians Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr, Maisie Adam, Joel Dommett, Tom Davis and Josh Widdicombe.

A League of Their Own team captains

Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp. Getty/Getty

Jamie Redknapp will be back as the captain of the Red Team – a role he has been attached to since the show's first season in 2010.

Unfortunately for fans of baby Fred, Freddie Flintoff stepped down from the Sky show back in February, writing on Instagram: "It's been 12 years, 16 series, six road trips across America & Europe, two BAFTAs and a mud bath I'd rather forget, but now the time has come to leave the amazing ALOTO team."

He added: "I'd like to say a huge thanks to all of you who tuned in over the years and to everyone I have worked with on the show – what an unforgettable journey it's been."

Joining the Blue Team as a permanent panellist is Micah Richards – former England footballer and regular sports pundit.

Speaking about the joining the show, Richards said: "I’ve been on A League of Their Own a few times in the past and have always had so much fun being part of the show.

"I’m buzzing to be joining with two of my favourite people in Romesh and Jamie and am thrilled to be a regular guest panellist on the Blue Team throughout season 17. We’ve got some great challenges and stunts planned and a stack of top names joining us. I can’t wait for the new series to burst onto the screen."

Previous regular panellists on ALOTO have included Doctor Who's John Bishop, Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson and Bad Education's Jack Whitehall.

A League of Their Own trailer

Sky is yet to release a trailer for A League of Their Own's upcoming season, but watch this space – we'll update this page as and when a video arrives.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.