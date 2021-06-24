Romesh Ranganathan replaces James Corden as host of A League of Their Own

Romesh Ranganathan will be taking over hosting duties on the upcoming sixteenth series of A League of Their Own, Sky has officially confirmed.

Advertisement

The BAFTA award-winning comedian has been a regular panellist on the show since 2018 and also served as a guest host for the majority of the fifteenth series last year.

He will replace James Corden for the new episodes, which start filming on 5th July with a socially distanced studio audience.

Speaking about hosting, Ranganathan said, “I’m over the moon to be taking over the hosting duties and looking forward to being back in the studio with Jamie, Freddie, our guests and the live audience.

“I’m truly honoured to be the new host of such a successful show. I know Jamie [Redknapp] and Freddie [Flintoff] are delighted because they often talk about what a hero I am to both of them.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Corden has been presenting the panel show since it began in 2010 but missed out for most of series 14 and 15, and is once again unavailable to appear in the new series due to “existing work commitments”.

Last series, Ranganathan hosted six episodes, with Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp presenting one a piece, while series 14 saw a string of guest hosts including Clare Balding, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

It is not currently clear whether Corden has left the show permanently or if he plans to return in the following season but earlier this year Redknapp said that he was “sure” the presenter would come back at some point.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of four-part special A League of Their Own: Loch Ness to London, the former footballer explained, “He’s a massive part of the show! And that is the beauty of it. People they don’t leave.

“They go away and do some different projects or a film or whatever, but it shows you the quality of people we have with James doing a film with Meryl Streep and Jack has gone off and done a film with The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] and he’s come back.

“So, I’m sure James will come back, just at the right time! I think he’s loved being part of it because it’s his baby! He was there right from the start.”

Advertisement

Flintoff and Redknapp are returning as the two team captains, while guests for series 16 will include FA Cup winner Jamie Vardy, Olympic Gold Medallist Denise Lewis and football pundit Micah Richards, in addition to a host of as yet unannounced sports and entertainment stars.

A League of Their Own will return to Sky One and NOW later this year. To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.