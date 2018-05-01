The couple, who had been trying for children for quite some time, were not in the studio... because they were at home with their newborn twins!

David and Sarah-Lee instead appeared via video-link to introduce their one-week-old kids, a little boy and a little girl.

They'd been through so much heartache with failed IVF treatment and had turned to new funding available through David's job in the military for their final chance and now – finally – they were able to introduce their beautiful twins to the world.

This Time Next Year continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on ITV