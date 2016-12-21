But then you realise that, yes, each person has been filmed at both the start and end of the year and the footage has been spliced together.

Well, most people realise that. Try as they might, some just... Can't. Quite. Get it.

I'm so confused..how are they making it look like only a second has passed till they come back out..?! ?#ThisTimeNextYear — Con Con (@ConnorJSmale) November 2, 2016

Advertisement

Give them a chance – they'll have worked it out by this time next year...