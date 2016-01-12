Breaking Bad – Baby Blue by Badfinger

SPOILERS: Poetic justice was served at the end of Breaking Bad and no line better summed that up than the lyric "Guess I got what I deserved" that opened the show's final scene. The song, originally about a lover nicknamed Baby Blue, aptly captured Walt's true love in Breaking Bad: his trademark baby blue crystal meth.

Lost – Make Your Own Kind Of Music by Mama Cass Elliot

After the cliffhanger ending of Lost's first season, an explosive beginning was expected to season two. Instead there was this slow-burning scene where an unknown character goes about his mundane morning routine, which only served to ramp up the tension.

Arrested Development – Sound Of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel

The most popular ongoing joke in Arrested Development's recent fourth season saw various characters (usually GOB) have an existential crisis soundtracked by Simon & Garfunkel's hushed classic.

The West Wing – Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley

The moving end to The West Wing's third season was already heart wrenching enough. Soundtracking it with tortured artist Jeff Buckley's cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah made it one of the most tear-jerking moments in TV history.

Family Guy – Surfin' Bird by The Trashmen

Family Guy is famous for an ongoing joke of the avian variety and like it or not it's a joke that will run for as long as the show itself. The 1960s garage rock song has been given a new lease of life thanks to Peter Griffin...

Scrubs – How To Save A Life by The Fray

Scrubs often tugged at the heart strings as much as it knocked your funny bone. This scene from season five became one of the most famous in the show's history, in part because of the moving subject matter and in part because of the song by The Fray that played over it.