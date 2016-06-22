512 stars, 8 genres, millions of fans... but there can only be one TV Champion 2016
Who'll reign supreme in 2016? Cast your votes...
Where were you when Outlander’s Sam Heughan knocked out Poldark’s Aidan Turner? Last August, fans across the world voted for their favourite stars in RadioTimes.com’s biggest TV Champion tournament ever.
512 celebrities, 6 weeks and 120 million votes later, the nail-biting tournament finale saw Heughan and Ricky Gervais battling for glory in an epic multi-million vote final.
“It was my mum that did all 16 million,” insisted Heughan when we met him on the set of Outlander to present him with his TV Champion trophy. “It’s incredible, utterly unbelievable – our fans have been fantastic.”
“There’s probably a lot of caffeine and a lot of dedication, so get some rest and next year we’ll fight off any competition.”
It’s lucky Heughan’s got fighting spirit – he ‘s going to need it to defend his title when we do it all over again this summer.
Stars of Drama, Entertainment, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Factual, and Soap Operas will face off against each other, with two new categories added to the mix - Reality TV Champion and Online Champion are coming.
Meet the stars of TV Champion 2016
Play TV Champion 2016
The format is simple: stars go up against each other in head to head polls, you vote for your favourite and the winner moves onto the next round. Each genre features 64 competitors who fight to take the title of category champion.
The 8 category Champions can’t rest easy though, because after claiming victory they’ll have to go head to head in a Champion of Champions Final week, from which only one can emerge victorious.
Voting in the first categories kicks off on June 27th and you can get the full lists of first round fixtures below.
Rally your troops, spread the word and get voting for your TV Champion!