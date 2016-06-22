“It was my mum that did all 16 million,” insisted Heughan when we met him on the set of Outlander to present him with his TV Champion trophy. “It’s incredible, utterly unbelievable – our fans have been fantastic.”

“There’s probably a lot of caffeine and a lot of dedication, so get some rest and next year we’ll fight off any competition.”

It’s lucky Heughan’s got fighting spirit – he ‘s going to need it to defend his title when we do it all over again this summer.

Stars of Drama, Entertainment, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Comedy, Factual, and Soap Operas will face off against each other, with two new categories added to the mix - Reality TV Champion and Online Champion are coming.

The format is simple: stars go up against each other in head to head polls, you vote for your favourite and the winner moves onto the next round. Each genre features 64 competitors who fight to take the title of category champion.

The 8 category Champions can’t rest easy though, because after claiming victory they’ll have to go head to head in a Champion of Champions Final week, from which only one can emerge victorious.

Voting in the first categories kicks off on June 27th and you can get the full lists of first round fixtures below.

RadioTimes.com TV Champion 2016 First Round Fixtures

Reality Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday June 27th at 10am BST

Comedy Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday June 27th at 10am BST

Entertainment Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 4th at 10am BST

Sci-Fi & Fantasy Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 4th at 10am BST

Drama Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 11th at 10am BST

Factual Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 11th at 10am BST

Soap Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 18th at 10am BST

Online Champion Round 1 - Voting opens Monday July 18th at 10am BST

Champion of Champions Final Week - Voting details to be confirmed