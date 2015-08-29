5 teasers ahead of tonight's first X Factor show
The judges are on their feet, Olly Murs' former band mate auditions and someone might want to check Wembley's roof for holes...
It's time to face the music because… X Factor is back! Now in its twelfth series it's not just back, it's back with a bang. New judges, new hosts, new formats and of course, new talent.
We're basically on the countdown to Christmas. So tonight, stick your feet up and enjoy the roller coaster ride that is the opening auditions. But before it gets going, treat yourself to a sneak peek at the action...
1. This happens.
Need I say more? Miley Cyrus eat your heart out.
2. All four judges get up on their feet
Oh yes, indeedy – get ready for a jaw-dropper. Cowell tells an act they've just earned the "biggest four yeses we've ever given".
3. Rita Ora gets her groove on
Check it out: one lucky act gains a rather fancy backing dancer, as new judge Ms Ora joins in with his performance.
4. H₂Olly Murs is called onto the stage to help a former band mate
Co-host and water boy Olly Murs comes to the aid of a friend in need as his former band mate launches a bid to make it on his own.
5. Wembley's roof is rattled
Someone might need to look for holes in the ceiling. Just saying…
The X Factor starts tonight at 8:00pm on ITV