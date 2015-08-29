1. This happens.

Need I say more? Miley Cyrus eat your heart out.

More like this

2. All four judges get up on their feet

Oh yes, indeedy – get ready for a jaw-dropper. Cowell tells an act they've just earned the "biggest four yeses we've ever given".

3. Rita Ora gets her groove on

Check it out: one lucky act gains a rather fancy backing dancer, as new judge Ms Ora joins in with his performance.

4. H₂Olly Murs is called onto the stage to help a former band mate

Co-host and water boy Olly Murs comes to the aid of a friend in need as his former band mate launches a bid to make it on his own.

5. Wembley's roof is rattled

Someone might need to look for holes in the ceiling. Just saying…

Advertisement

The X Factor starts tonight at 8:00pm on ITV