Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench and Lenny Henry launch Red Nose Day 2021 campaign

Dame Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and other stars chat about the power of laughter in a Comic Relief video launching Red Nose Day 2021.

Advertisement

The annual charity event, which takes place in March, will be raising money this year to tackle homelessness, domestic abuse, mental health stigma and issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comic Relief kicked off this year’s campaign today with a video featuring Joe Lycett, Mo Gilligan, Shappi Khorsandi, Sir Lenny Henry and others discussing how humour and comedy have helped them personally.

“Red Nose Day will be different this year. We know that it’s hard financially for so many people right now, but we’d love you to join us – even if it’s just to share a laugh,” Henry says in the clip.

“If we raise some money along the way then brilliant! We know that when times are tough, laughter can really make a difference.”

This year, Comic Relief is launching Share a Smile – a campaign aiming to bring more joy to homes across the country by encouraging people to place their favourite joke in their window.

Here’s everything you need to know about Red Nose Day, what’s planned for this year’s shows and which charities the event is raising money for.

When is Red Nose Day 2021?

Red Nose Day 2021 takes place on Friday 19th March, marking 35 years of Comic Relief.

There’ll be Red Nose Day events broadcast throughout the day on CBeebies and CBBC, culminating in an evening of live television on BBC One featuring live performances, hilarious sketches and one-off comedy specials.

How to watch Red Nose Day 2021: TV schedule

Comic Relief

On 19th March, BBC children’s channels such as CBeebiesand CBBC will be celebrating Share a Smile – Comic Relief’s campaign to get the nation laughing by encouraging people to place their favourite jokes on display in their windows.

An interactive Red Nose map on the CBBC website will show just how smiley the UK has gotten, with the best jokes appearing across shows including Blue Peter, Saturday Mash Up, Newsround and CBBC HQ leading up to Red Nose Day.

While on the evening of Red Nose Day, BBC One will broadcast a live extravaganza hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry, featuring live performances and sketches.

The full Red Nose Day schedule has not yet been released, however we know there’ll be cameos from the following stars:

Dawn French will be back as The Vicar of Dibley’s Reverend Geraldine Granger

David Tennant and Michael Sheen will star in a Staged special

Comic Relief will also be collaborating with The One Show in a challenge that will see two celebrity team captains go head-to-head in “a race with a difference”.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is Comic Relief’s biennial live telethon, usually held in March, which sees various comedians, actors, presenters and other stars take part in a number of performances, sketches and appeals to raise money for charities across the UK.

Founded by comic Sir Lenny Henry and director Richard Curtis, Comic Relief alternates between Red Nose Day and Sport Relief live appeals each year on the BBC and has raised in excess of £1 billion over the past 35 years.

The last event, which took place in 2019, lasted almost six hours, with Henry, Paddy McGuinness, Emma Willis, Zoe Ball, David Tennant, Alesha Dixon, Romesh Ranganathan, Clara Amfo, Rob Beckett and Joe Sugg presenting throughout the evening.

What charities is Red Nose Day supporting?

Comic Relief

All Red Nose Day donations will go towards tackling issues such as homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse and mental health problems – all of which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Money raised will support some of the most vulnerable people and communities in society who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, including those now reliant on food banks, and provide vital funding to under resourced front line charities as they adapt and navigate through these difficult uncertain times,” Comic Relief says.

You can donate to Comic Relief by visiting the charity’s website, while at the new and improved Red Noses, which are now 100 per cent plastic tree and plant-based, are available to buy in local Sainsbury’s stores and at Argos.co.uk.

Those wanting to donate can also enter a Red Nose Day draw to win a Samsung 65-inch 8K Ulta HD Smart TV, one year of Disney+ membership, a year’s cinema pass, a £100 Deliveroo voucher and much more. All prizes are listed on Comic Relief’s prize page.

Advertisement

Red Nose Day takes place on Friday 19th March. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.