Daniel Craig and Catherine Tate’s Nan to star in James Bond sketch for Comic Relief

James Bond has faced all manner of villains, spy bosses and double agents in his time, but it looks as though he’s finally met his match with Catherine Tate’s Nan in an upcoming Comic Relief sketch.

Daniel Craig, who’s been Britain’s resident Bond since 2008, stars in a brand new Red Nose Day sketch tonight alongside Catherine Tate, who’s reprising her character Nan – the foul-mouthed OAP seen on The Catherine Tate Show.

The skit is set to air during Comic Relief’s three-hour comedy special tonight, hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bond sketch.

What is the Comic Relief James Bond sketch?

The exclusive sketch, which airs during Comic Relief’s 2021 special tonight, will follow “Britain’s best loved OAP” Nan (Catherine Tate), who’s taken a part time job as a cleaner, as she finds herself face to face with the James Bond (Daniel Craig) whilst tidying up the office of Secret Intelligence Service head M.

When 007 pops up on M’s screen for his latest security briefing, he’s suddenly interrogated by the elderly pensioner. “Will the foul mouth senior citizen leave James Bond shaken and stirred?” Comic Relief teased ahead of the sketch.

Who stars in the sketch?

Daniel Craig, who’ll be making his last appearance as Bond in the delayed No Time to Die, stars in this Comic Relief sketch alongside comedian Catherine Tate, who’s donning heavy make-up and a frazzled wig to play her character Nan.

“Nan had a right old time meeting Bond. What a smashing fella!” Catherine Tate said. “As ever, it was great fun filming this Comic Relief sketch, huge thanks to Daniel and all the Bond team for being such great sports. I hope it raises lots of money on the night.”

When will it air?

This brand new Bond sketch will air during Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2021 telethon tonight, which begins at 7pm on BBC One.

The three-hour comedy special will also feature sketches from the likes of Lenny Henry, Dawn French, Jack Whitehall, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Mel Giedroyc, Rege-Jane Page and the casts of Normal People and Fleabag.

Red Nose Day airs on Friday 19th March at 7pm on BBC One. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.