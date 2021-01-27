Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards

Now that all the Emmy Award nominees have been announced via livestream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, preparations for the 72nd annual ceremony can officially begin, with just under two months to go until the big day.

This year’s ceremony, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, will be presented by chat-show host Jimmy Kimmel, making 2020 his third year hosting the event.

This year’s awards are bound to be hotly contested, now that previous Emmy-magnets like the now-concluded Game of Thrones and Fleabag (with creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge focussing on other projects) are out of the race.

As well as traditional broadcasters being recognised, streaming platforms enjoy a haul of nominations, with Netflix coming out on top, and newcomer Disney+ earning it’s first nod for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show also features in several categories, but Amazon Prime Video will be disappointed that high-profile series such as The Boys and Utopia were overlooked.

Succession, Ozark, Watchmen are among the top contenders in the drama genre, bagging no less than three nominations each across all categories.

Meanwhile, over in comedy, Netflix dominate with nominations for Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek, while fellow US hits Blackish and The Good Place also on the list.

Here are the highlights of the Emmy Awards 2020 nominations:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (POSE)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Coleman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Sucession