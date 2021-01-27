Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards

Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards

Roll out the red carpet – the Emmy nominations are in for this year's 72nd ceremony

Emmy Awards 2020 nominations

Now that all the Emmy Award nominees have been announced via livestream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, preparations for the 72nd annual ceremony can officially begin, with just under two months to go until the big day.

Advertisement

This year’s ceremony, which will be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, will be presented by chat-show host Jimmy Kimmel, making 2020 his third year hosting the event.

This year’s awards are bound to be hotly contested, now that previous Emmy-magnets like the now-concluded Game of Thrones and Fleabag (with creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge focussing on other projects) are out of the race.

As well as traditional broadcasters being recognised, streaming platforms enjoy a haul of nominations, with Netflix coming out on top, and newcomer Disney+ earning it’s first nod for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show also features in several categories, but Amazon Prime Video will be disappointed that high-profile series such as The Boys and Utopia were overlooked.

Succession, Ozark, Watchmen are among the top contenders in the drama genre, bagging no less than three nominations each across all categories.

Meanwhile, over in comedy, Netflix dominate with nominations for Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek, while fellow US hits Blackish and The Good Place also on the list.

Here are the highlights of the Emmy Awards 2020 nominations:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (POSE)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Coleman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Advertisement

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Sucession

Tags

All about Ozark

Emmy Awards 2020 nominations
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer BF 180 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a diagnostic bathroom scale

With this clever gadget you can discover your weight and more – all at a glance!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore in Ozark

When is Ozark season 4 coming to Netflix? Latest news and what you need to know

eastenders gray murder

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Suspicions grow around Gray and Stacey returns

Emmys 2013: full list of winners

Succession full cast (HBO)

Succession season 3 aims to begin filming this autumn