When is Big Fat Quiz Of Everything 2021 on Channel 4? Who’s in the line-up?

With the The Big Fat Quiz of 2020 having aired on Boxing Day, attention can now turn to the next event in the Big Fat Quiz calendar – The Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2021.

The two-hour trivia extravaganza will once again see host Jimmy Carr serve as question master as he tests the knowledge of three celebrity pairings, asking all sorts of tricky questions about a wide variety of topics.

As ever, there is an excellent line-up of six comedians and entertainers taking part, in addition to an impressive array of guest question setters including the usual input from the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s quiz, including when it’s on Channel 4 and who is on the panel.

When is The Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2021 on Channel 4

The two-hour programme airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday 7th January 2021.

And if you miss it the first time round there’s no need to hurry – the quiz will be repeated on several occasions over the following week or so while it will also be made available to view on catch-up service All4.

Repeat times are as follows: Friday 8th January at 11:05pm on 4seven, Sunday 10th January at 9pm on 4seven, Wednesday 13th January at 11pm on 4seven and Friday 15th January at 10:30pm on Channel 4.

Who’s on the The Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2021 panel?

The Big Fat Quiz can always rely on a terrific line-up and that’s no different this time round: comedians Rob Beckett, Roisin Conaty, Nish Kumar, Katherine Ryan, and Rob Brydon are joined by popular Strictly Come Dancing professional (and two-time consecutive Glitterball winner) Oti Mabuse.

Jon Snow, Charles Dance and a range of other celebrities are also on hand via pre-filmed segments to ask questions and give clues.

The Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2021 questions

While The Big Fat Quiz of the Year sees the contestants quizzed on the major (and sometimes not so major) events of the last 12 months, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything takes a different approach – covering anything that can be filed under ‘trivia’.

Questions on this edition will reportedly cover topics including Only Fools and Horses, Johnny Cash and US tourist attractions, with Channel 4 teasing: “What was a ‘bag o’mystery’ in Victorian slang? What could you buy down Del Boy’s Hooky Street? Who did Johnny Cash have a fight with in 1981? And what American attraction once went by the name ‘Rebel Railroad’? All of these questions and more will be answered in the biggest quiz of them all.”

The Big Fat Quiz of Everything 2021 airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 7th January.