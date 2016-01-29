2) This 1995 Friends guide to using Microsoft

When Microsoft was still quite a new thing, and Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston were showing us how to navigate it...

3) Introducing the Tamagotchi...

When your sole aim in life was to keep that thing alive. Nothing else mattered.

4) When Star Wars was released on VHS in 1995...

Kids today don't even know what VHS is...

More like this

5) Polly Pocket fun from 1994...

What was it about those tiny plastic figurines that made us go crazy?

6) Pokemon cards glory...

But were you ready to be the ultimate Pokemon master trainer?

7) Remember Pound Puppies?

When you felt you had to adopt one or they would all die?

8) That Frutella ad we all sang. All the time.

Too juicy for the news...too fruity for a snooze...

9) The 90s Andrex puppies

When toilet paper warmed our hearts. Thank god Andrex realised they were onto a good thing.

10) This Um Bongo ad which had us tapping our feet

Way down deep in the middle of the Congo...

Advertisement

11) 18 years ago, we first saw the trailer for Spice World...

When 90s Spice Girl fans reached peak happiness levels — a WHOLE film of Spice fever. The stuff of dreams.