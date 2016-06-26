Instead it'll be on TV in the US on Saturday 9th July, meaning it won't be available in the UK until Sunday 10th July.

That leaves fans with two weeks' worth of suspense to see how Claire and Jamie's attempts to change the outcome of the Battle of Culloden turn out.

The good news is that our patience will be rewarded and the final episode will be longer than usual: the series finale is set to run for 90 minutes.

It's also set to feature new faces Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as grown-up Brianna Randall and Roger Wakefield. And we all know what that means... time travel!

Outlander's season two finale will be on Amazon Prime from Sunday 10th July