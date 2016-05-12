You can read a new Game of Thrones chapter from George RR Martin's Winds of Winter
It's all about Dorne...
Published: Thursday, 12 May 2016 at 8:09 am
"All along the south coast of Cape Wrath rose crumbling stone watchtowers, raised in ancient days to give warning of Dornish raiders stealing in across the sea..." reads the first line of a new passage from Game of Thrones.
Advertisement
George RR. Martin has posted the most recent chapter of The Winds of Winter, the next book in his epic A Song of Ice and Fire series.
The chapter focuses on Arianne Martell, daughter of Prince Doran and sister to Prince Trystane of Dorne, both killed in episode one of series 6, but still alive in the books.
Advertisement
It's a treat for fans of the novels, and shows just how totally different the TV show and the books are from each other now that HBO has overtaken Martin's writing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement