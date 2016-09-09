Fans of the show will be happy to see Lorelai and Rory’s first back and forth is as relevant as ever, with a wisecrack about Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop phenomenon.

“I just felt like that’s so quintessentially Amy and Lorelai,” said Lauren ‘Lorelai’ Graham. “It was then that I was like, ‘We’re going to be okay.’”

And if you’re worried about what might happen after page one, take some heart from the fact that Graham says she’s thrilled with the way Gilmore Life turned out.

“I didn’t read the last episode for the longest time because I was scared,” she says. “I loved how everything was teed up in the first three and I, carrying the burden of everybody in my mind, was like, ‘Oh God, what’s going to happen?’ And to me, it was deeply satisfying — and also it answered questions I didn’t even think of. I thought, ‘Oh how perfect, wow. I wouldn’t even have wondered that.”

Where she leads, we will follow.

Gilmore Life is available to stream on Netflix from 25 November