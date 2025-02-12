Yellowstone soundtrack: Every song in Taylor Sheridan's Western drama
From Willie Nelson to Lainey Wilson.
Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson in 2018, Yellowstone quietly rode into our lives with little fanfare at first. But over five seasons, this epic saga gradually made the Dutton family a household name, weaving their grand story of love, conflict, and just about every emotion you could think of with A-list star Kevin Costner at the forefront.
Yellowstone became as popular as it did precisely because of the human element that lies at the core of this Western fable, brought to life with the acting, yes, but also authentic costuming, landscapes, and of course, music. As vast as Yellowstone National Park and as intimate as the Dutton family drama, the soundtrack for Yellowstone itself is core to the show's appeal, roping in fans of country music and even those new to the genre.
In addition to the original score, composed by Brian Tyler (Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the Fast & Furious franchise), Yellowstone features a wide range of country artists to reflect the varying needs of each scene and season, including Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show as Walker.
Costner's own band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, feature throughout too, embodying the heart of Yellowstone in more ways than one.
Whether you've already been roped into everything the show has to offer or whether you're just curious to know more, we've got you covered so saddle up and join us as we reveal every song featured in Yellowstone's soundtrack across all five seasons.
Yellowstone soundtrack
Here's a full list of songs featured throughout the episodes:
Season 1
Episode 1 – Daybreak
- Save Your Soul (Radio Version) by Joey Stylez feat BlackKiss
- Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
- Judith by A Perfect Circle
- On the River by Whiskey Myers
- Tumbleweed by Puscifer
- Ashokan Farewell by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason
- Trouble About My Soul by The Trishas
Episode 2 – Kill the Messenger
- Thunder Kiss ‘65 by White Zombie
- Song 2 by Blur
- Bad News by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
- Goodbye Yesterday by Shaver
Episode 3 – No Good Horses
- Howlin at the Moon by Bad Flamingo
- Got Me in a Bind by Rusty Tinder
- The Humbling River by Puscifer
Episode 4 – The Long Black Train
- Sunrise by Ryan Bingham
- After Hours by Brad Hatfield
- Frogman by Whiskey Myers
- Keep the Wolves Away by Uncle Lucius
- Stone by Whiskey Myers
Episode 5 – Coming Home
- Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd by Whiskey Myers
- Have A Cava by Jason Rebello
- I Wish I Was by Maren Morris
- All Choked Up Again by Ryan Bingham
- Morning by William Wild
- Sunrise by Ryan Bingham
Episode 6 – The Remembering
- Claudia’s Theme (Version Eight) by Lennie Niehaus and Clint Eastwood
- Uneasy Moments by Jason Rebello
- Other Waltz by Jason Rebello
- What Was Lost by Jason Rebello
- Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees by Bad Flamingo
Episode 7 – A Monster Is Among Us
- Little Drummer Boy by Emmylou Harris
- Without Your Love by Chris Stapleton
- Wolves by Ryan Bingham
Episode 8 – The Unravelling: Part 1
- Green Valley by Puscifer
- Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home) by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Broken Window Serenade by Whiskey Myers
- Grand Canyon by Puscifer
Episode 9 – The Unravelling: Part 2
- Late Night Mellow by Jason Rebello
- I’d Die Without You by PM Dawn
- Lord Knows I Tried by Bad Flamingo
- Me and the Whiskey by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
- Drinkin’ Problem by Midland
- Mercy Now by Mary Gauthier
Season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1 – A Thundering
- What Comes Naturally by Blackberry Smoke
- My Diamond Is Too Rough by Ryan Bingham
- Conquer by Kind
- Ain’t Much Left of Me by Blackberry Smoke
- Mud by Whiskey Myers
- Long Hot Summer Day by Turnpike Troubadours
- Workin’ Overtime by Lainey Wilson
Episode 2 – New Beginnings
- Breakdown in G Major by Eliot Bronson
- Bread & Water by Ryan Bingham
Episode 3 – The Reek of Desperation
- Here & Gone by Mississippi Twilight
- Montana Melody by LeGrande Harvey
- Fire by Bad Flamingo
- Up to No Good Livin’ by Chris Stapleton
- Train Rollin’ by Blackberry Smoke
- Whiskey and You by Chris Stapleton
Episode 4 – Only Devils Left
- Johnny Cash (Man in Black) by Badd Wolf
- Last of My Kind by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Episode 5 – Touching Your Enemy
- Nose on the Grindstone (Our Vinyl Sessions) by Tyler Childers, OurVinyl
- SOB by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Never Be Ourselves by Savannah Conley
- Reaper by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf
- Good One Comin’ on by Blackberry Smoke
- Scare the Devil Outta You (Bonus Track) by Blackberry Smoke
- Welcome ‘Round Here by The Marcus King Band
- Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost by Blackberry Smoke
- Drank Like Hank by Brothers Osborne
- Prayers by Pete Sands
Episode 6—Blood the Boy
- Pearl Snaps by Jason Boland & The Stragglers
- Start To Go by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real
- Deep Down in the South by Whiskey Myers
- Waiting for the Thunder by Blackberry Smoke
- Headstone by Whiskey Myers
- Take This Heart of Gold by Mandolin Orange
- All I Know by William Prince
- The Killer by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Jaida Dreyer
Episode 7 – Resurrection Day
- Outlaw Shit by Waylon Jennings, The .357’s
- I Hurt Too by Katie Herzig
- Lucky Seven by Blackberry Smoke
- Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves
- White Trash Story by Casey Donahew
- Evening Blues by William Wild
- Heaven’s Gate (from Tales of Yellowstone) by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner
- Old Man by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf
Episode 8 – Behind Us Only Grey
- Alabama Pines by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Broken Rock Freestyle by MC RedCloud
- Broken Rock Freestyle Beat by Plan B Strik9
- Save Your Soul (Radio Version) by Joey Stylez feat Black*kiss
- Warpath by Drezus
- Repulsion by APM Music
- Axe by The Steel Woods
Episode 9 – Enemies by Monday
- Orange Bus by Brock Tyler
- Love Someone by Honey County
- Under Your Influence by Honey County feat Spencer Crandall
- That Would Be Alright by Lincoln Grounds and Thomm Jutz
- Dreams and Gasoline by Rob Baird
- Fast Stack by William Wild
- You Can’t Bring Me Down by Suicidal Tendencies
Episode 10 – Sins of the Father
- Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore by Chris Stapleton
- Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix by Signature Tracks
- The Weary Kind by Ryan Bingham
Season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1 – You’re the Indian Now
- Dark Thoughts Ride by Kevin Costner & Modern West
- Mamma Song by Cody Jinks
- Cigarette by Honey County
- Good Corn Liquor by The SteelDrivers
- Caroline by Colter Wall, Belle Plaine
Episode 2 – Freight Trains and Monsters
- Sleeping Dogs by Blackberry Smoke
- Party Like You by The Cadillac Three
- Lady May by Tyler Childers
- Condemned by Zach Bryan
Episode 3 – An Acceptable Surrender
- What Cowboys Do by Casey Donahew
- Revolution by Red Shahan
- The Mercury by Turnpike Troubadours
- Me and Jack by Jon Pardi
- Where Do You Want It by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
- Gasoline by Whiskey Myers
- Mine by Esterly, Kendell Marvel
Episode 4 – Going Back to Cali
- We Don’t Run by Kevin Costner & Modern West
- Ain’t Too Worried by Bad Flamingo
- Life of Sin by Sturgill Simpson
- Butter by Bad Flamingo
- Dead Men Tell No Tales by Motorhead
Episode 5 – Cowboys and Dreamers
- Long White Line by Sturgill Simpson
- Drunken Poet’s Dream by Hayes Carll
Episode 6 – All for Nothings
- Straight Up Sideways by Lainey Wilson
- Episode 3: Finale, Part 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like” by Jomo and the Possum Posse
- Kmag Yoyo by Hayes Carll
Episode 7—The Beating
- The Valley by Charley Crockett
- Turtles All the Way Down by Sturgill Simpson
- Born Again by Tyler Childers
- Walkin’ Out The Door by APM Music
Episode 8 – I Killed a Man Today
- Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time by Gethen Jenkins
- Tell My Mother I Miss Her So by Ryan Bingham
Episode 9 – Meaner Than Evil
- Snake Eyes by Ryan Bingham
- This Way of Life by Garrett Bradford
- You Won’t See It Coming by Kevin Costner & Modern West
Episode 10 – The World Is Purple
- Ain’t Gonna Drown by Elle King
- Dead Man’s Curve by Brothers Osborne
- Small Town Girl by Lainey Wilson
Season 4 soundtrack
Episode 1 – Half The Money
- Black Sheep by Hailey Whitters
- Goodbye by TVA
- Plain to See Plainsman by Colter Wall
Episode 2 – Phantom Pain
- Hey Delilah by Blackberry Smoke
- Thoughts Fly Free by JA Maxwell-Saunders
- Deeper in the Woods by Ross Shifflett
- The Other Side by Ryan Bingham
- Wishing Well by Ryan Bingham
Episode 3 – All I See Is You
- Sleeping on the Blacktop by Colter Wall
- Ain’t Got Much by Ross Shifflett
- Blind Lover by The Steel Woods
- Come On Over by Pink Shark Music
- Together With Family by MIBE
- Cherie by Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin
- All I See Is You by Shane Smith and the Saints
- Caravan of Fools by John Prine
Episode 4 – Winning or Learning
- All I See Is You by Shane Smith and the Saints
- Lana by Bill Anschell
- The Low Road by Shooter Jennings
- Hands on the Wheel by Willie Nelson
Episode 5 – Under a Blanket of Red
- Brother by Jo Brings Plenty
- Cowpoke by Colter Wall
- All Over The Road by Blackberry Smoke
- Flying Or Crying by Zach Bryan
Episode 6 – I Want To Be Him
- West Texas in My Eye by The Panhandlers
- Bottle in My Hand by Gethen Jenkins
- Take It Easy Mama by Ryan Bingham
Episode 7—Keep the Wolves Close
- The Cowboy In Me by Tim McGraw
- Don’t Come A Lookin' by Jackson Dean
- Only Memories by Bill Morgan
- The Poet by Ryan Bingham
Episode 8 – No Kindness for the Coward
- Hurt So Bad by Jaime Wyatt
- Cover Me Up by Jason Isbell
Episode 9 – No Such Thing As Fair
- Chess by Honey Country
- Javalena by Red Shahan
- Dear Rodeo by Cody Johnson
- Break My Heart Sweetly by John Moreland
- Restless Ways (in the bunkhouse) by Gethen Jenkins
- Hallelujah (Walker plays song for Beth) by Ryan Bingham
Episode 10 – Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops
- To Keep From Being Found by Hayes Carll
- Beat Me Down by Wade Bowen
- The Light by Tanner Usrey
- Peace in the Pines by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few
Season 5 soundtrack
Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing
- Happy Hour by Hayes Carll
- Dance the Night Away by Shane Smith and the Saints
- Alex by Shane Smith and the Saints
- Fire in the Ocean by Shane Smith and the Saints
- Whiskey Fever by Zach Bryan
- Mule Skinner Blues by Dolly Parton
- Shades of Gray by Robert Earl Keen
Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom
- Cosmopolitan by Chris Hajian and Andrew Ezrin
Episode 3 – Tall Drink of Water
- Off the Wagon by Isaac Hoskins
- Willie Nelson's Wail by Vincent Neil Emmerson
- Last Call by 49 Winchester
- Smell Like Smoke by Lainey Wilson
Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven
- The Good I'll Do by Zach Bryan
- New Friends by Lainey Wilson
- Big Sky by Bill Anschell
Episode 5 – Watch 'Em Ride Away
- Intertwine by Senora May
- Far from Home by Aubrie Seller
Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow and You
- Hold My Halo by Lainey Wilson
- Nobody Knows My Trouble by Ryan Bingham
- Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
- One Good Decision by Cody Jinks
- Factories, Farms & Amphetamines by Myron Elkins
- H-Town Turnaround by Isaac Hoskins
- Wrong Side of the River by Myron Elkins
Episode 7 – The Dream Is Not Me
- Mountain Song by Flatland Cavalry
- Let It Out by LA Edwards
- Motorcycle Drive By by Zach Bryan
- Quittin' Time by Zach Bryan
- Summertime Blues by Zach Bryan
Episode 8 – A Knife and No Coin
- Fast As You by Dwight Yoakam
- Tishomingo by Zach Bryan
- A Song and You by Will Boedeker and Colter Hampton
- No Horse to Ride by Luke Grimes
- No Reservations by Alex Williams
Episode 9 – Desire Is All You Need
- Songs to Keep You Warm by Flatland Cavalry
Episode 10 – The Apocalypse of Change
- Night Herding Song by Colter Wall
- Locomotive by Miranda Lambert
- For a Long While by Colter Wall
- Homesteady by Cleto Cordero
Episode 11 – Three Fifty-Three
- Temporary Town by Charles Wesley Godwin
Episode 12 – Counting Coup
- I Ain't Living by Brent Cobb featuring Dani Rose
- Highway Feet by Larry Fleet featuring Jamey Johnson and Bryan Sutton
- Hard Livin by Chris Stapleton
Episode 13 – Give the World Away
- Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet by Brothers Osborne
- Down the Road Tonight by Hayes Carll
- Still Raging by Jackson Dean
- Make it Count by 49 Winchester
- Hard Working Man by Marcus King
- Better Year by Sam Barber
- Get to Work Whiskey by Ward Davis
- Good Lord Lorrie by Turnpike Troubadours
- Brought Me by Turnpike Troubadours
- Pay No Rent by Turnpike Troubadours
Episode 14 – Life Is a Promise
- Duct Tape Heart by Jackson Dean
- Miles to Go by 49 Winchester
- A Song for the Stone by Ryan Bingham
- Ashokan Farewell by Jay Unger and Molly Mason
- I'm a Goin' Nowhere by Ryan Bingham
- Hang Tight Honey by Lainey Wilson
- My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys by Willie Nelson
