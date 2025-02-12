In addition to the original score, composed by Brian Tyler (Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the Fast & Furious franchise), Yellowstone features a wide range of country artists to reflect the varying needs of each scene and season, including Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show as Walker.

Costner's own band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, feature throughout too, embodying the heart of Yellowstone in more ways than one.

Whether you've already been roped into everything the show has to offer or whether you're just curious to know more, we've got you covered so saddle up and join us as we reveal every song featured in Yellowstone's soundtrack across all five seasons.

Yellowstone soundtrack

Here's a full list of songs featured throughout the episodes:

Season 1

Episode 1 – Daybreak

Save Your Soul (Radio Version) by Joey Stylez feat BlackKiss

Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Judith by A Perfect Circle

On the River by Whiskey Myers

Tumbleweed by Puscifer

Ashokan Farewell by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Trouble About My Soul by The Trishas

Episode 2 – Kill the Messenger

Thunder Kiss ‘65 by White Zombie

Song 2 by Blur

Bad News by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

Goodbye Yesterday by Shaver

Episode 3 – No Good Horses

Howlin at the Moon by Bad Flamingo

Got Me in a Bind by Rusty Tinder

The Humbling River by Puscifer

Episode 4 – The Long Black Train

Sunrise by Ryan Bingham

After Hours by Brad Hatfield

Frogman by Whiskey Myers

Keep the Wolves Away by Uncle Lucius

Stone by Whiskey Myers

Episode 5 – Coming Home

Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd by Whiskey Myers

Have A Cava by Jason Rebello

I Wish I Was by Maren Morris

All Choked Up Again by Ryan Bingham

Morning by William Wild

Sunrise by Ryan Bingham

Episode 6 – The Remembering

Claudia’s Theme (Version Eight) by Lennie Niehaus and Clint Eastwood

Uneasy Moments by Jason Rebello

Other Waltz by Jason Rebello

What Was Lost by Jason Rebello

Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees by Bad Flamingo

Episode 7 – A Monster Is Among Us

Little Drummer Boy by Emmylou Harris

Without Your Love by Chris Stapleton

Wolves by Ryan Bingham

Episode 8 – The Unravelling: Part 1

Green Valley by Puscifer

Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home) by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Broken Window Serenade by Whiskey Myers

Grand Canyon by Puscifer

Episode 9 – The Unravelling: Part 2

Late Night Mellow by Jason Rebello

I’d Die Without You by PM Dawn

Lord Knows I Tried by Bad Flamingo

Me and the Whiskey by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

Drinkin’ Problem by Midland

Mercy Now by Mary Gauthier

Season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1 – A Thundering

What Comes Naturally by Blackberry Smoke

My Diamond Is Too Rough by Ryan Bingham

Conquer by Kind

Ain’t Much Left of Me by Blackberry Smoke

Mud by Whiskey Myers

Long Hot Summer Day by Turnpike Troubadours

Workin’ Overtime by Lainey Wilson

Episode 2 – New Beginnings

Breakdown in G Major by Eliot Bronson

Bread & Water by Ryan Bingham

Episode 3 – The Reek of Desperation

Here & Gone by Mississippi Twilight

Montana Melody by LeGrande Harvey

Fire by Bad Flamingo

Up to No Good Livin’ by Chris Stapleton

Train Rollin’ by Blackberry Smoke

Whiskey and You by Chris Stapleton

Episode 4 – Only Devils Left

Johnny Cash (Man in Black) by Badd Wolf

Last of My Kind by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Episode 5 – Touching Your Enemy

Nose on the Grindstone (Our Vinyl Sessions) by Tyler Childers, OurVinyl

SOB by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Never Be Ourselves by Savannah Conley

Reaper by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Good One Comin’ on by Blackberry Smoke

Scare the Devil Outta You (Bonus Track) by Blackberry Smoke

Welcome ‘Round Here by The Marcus King Band

Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost by Blackberry Smoke

Drank Like Hank by Brothers Osborne

Prayers by Pete Sands

Episode 6—Blood the Boy

Pearl Snaps by Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Start To Go by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

Deep Down in the South by Whiskey Myers

Waiting for the Thunder by Blackberry Smoke

Headstone by Whiskey Myers

Take This Heart of Gold by Mandolin Orange

All I Know by William Prince

The Killer by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

Episode 7 – Resurrection Day

Outlaw Shit by Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

I Hurt Too by Katie Herzig

Lucky Seven by Blackberry Smoke

Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves

White Trash Story by Casey Donahew

Evening Blues by William Wild

Heaven’s Gate (from Tales of Yellowstone) by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

Old Man by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Episode 8 – Behind Us Only Grey

Alabama Pines by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Broken Rock Freestyle by MC RedCloud

Broken Rock Freestyle Beat by Plan B Strik9

Save Your Soul (Radio Version) by Joey Stylez feat Black*kiss

Warpath by Drezus

Repulsion by APM Music

Axe by The Steel Woods

Episode 9 – Enemies by Monday

Orange Bus by Brock Tyler

Love Someone by Honey County

Under Your Influence by Honey County feat Spencer Crandall

That Would Be Alright by Lincoln Grounds and Thomm Jutz

Dreams and Gasoline by Rob Baird

Fast Stack by William Wild

You Can’t Bring Me Down by Suicidal Tendencies

Episode 10 – Sins of the Father

Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore by Chris Stapleton

Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix by Signature Tracks

The Weary Kind by Ryan Bingham

Season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1 – You’re the Indian Now

Dark Thoughts Ride by Kevin Costner & Modern West

Mamma Song by Cody Jinks

Cigarette by Honey County

Good Corn Liquor by The SteelDrivers

Caroline by Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

Episode 2 – Freight Trains and Monsters

Sleeping Dogs by Blackberry Smoke

Party Like You by The Cadillac Three

Lady May by Tyler Childers

Condemned by Zach Bryan

Episode 3 – An Acceptable Surrender

What Cowboys Do by Casey Donahew

Revolution by Red Shahan

The Mercury by Turnpike Troubadours

Me and Jack by Jon Pardi

Where Do You Want It by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

Gasoline by Whiskey Myers

Mine by Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Episode 4 – Going Back to Cali

We Don’t Run by Kevin Costner & Modern West

Ain’t Too Worried by Bad Flamingo

Life of Sin by Sturgill Simpson

Butter by Bad Flamingo

Dead Men Tell No Tales by Motorhead

Episode 5 – Cowboys and Dreamers

Long White Line by Sturgill Simpson

Drunken Poet’s Dream by Hayes Carll

Episode 6 – All for Nothings

Straight Up Sideways by Lainey Wilson

Episode 3: Finale, Part 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like” by Jomo and the Possum Posse

Kmag Yoyo by Hayes Carll

Episode 7—The Beating

The Valley by Charley Crockett

Turtles All the Way Down by Sturgill Simpson

Born Again by Tyler Childers

Walkin’ Out The Door by APM Music

Episode 8 – I Killed a Man Today

Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time by Gethen Jenkins

Tell My Mother I Miss Her So by Ryan Bingham

Episode 9 – Meaner Than Evil

Snake Eyes by Ryan Bingham

This Way of Life by Garrett Bradford

You Won’t See It Coming by Kevin Costner & Modern West

Episode 10 – The World Is Purple

Ain’t Gonna Drown by Elle King

Dead Man’s Curve by Brothers Osborne

Small Town Girl by Lainey Wilson

Season 4 soundtrack

Episode 1 – Half The Money

Black Sheep by Hailey Whitters

Goodbye by TVA

Plain to See Plainsman by Colter Wall

Episode 2 – Phantom Pain

Hey Delilah by Blackberry Smoke

Thoughts Fly Free by JA Maxwell-Saunders

Deeper in the Woods by Ross Shifflett

The Other Side by Ryan Bingham

Wishing Well by Ryan Bingham

Episode 3 – All I See Is You

Sleeping on the Blacktop by Colter Wall

Ain’t Got Much by Ross Shifflett

Blind Lover by The Steel Woods

Come On Over by Pink Shark Music

On Together With Family by MIBE

Cherie by Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin

All I See Is You by Shane Smith and the Saints

Caravan of Fools by John Prine

Episode 4 – Winning or Learning

All I See Is You by Shane Smith and the Saints

Lana by Bill Anschell

The Low Road by Shooter Jennings

Hands on the Wheel by Willie Nelson

Episode 5 – Under a Blanket of Red

Brother by Jo Brings Plenty

Cowpoke by Colter Wall

All Over The Road by Blackberry Smoke

Flying Or Crying by Zach Bryan

Episode 6 – I Want To Be Him

West Texas in My Eye by The Panhandlers

Bottle in My Hand by Gethen Jenkins

Take It Easy Mama by Ryan Bingham

Episode 7—Keep the Wolves Close

The Cowboy In Me by Tim McGraw

Don’t Come A Lookin' by Jackson Dean

Only Memories by Bill Morgan

The Poet by Ryan Bingham

Episode 8 – No Kindness for the Coward

Hurt So Bad by Jaime Wyatt

Cover Me Up by Jason Isbell

Episode 9 – No Such Thing As Fair

Chess by Honey Country

Javalena by Red Shahan

Dear Rodeo by Cody Johnson

Break My Heart Sweetly by John Moreland

Restless Ways (in the bunkhouse) by Gethen Jenkins

Hallelujah (Walker plays song for Beth) by Ryan Bingham

Episode 10 – Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops

To Keep From Being Found by Hayes Carll

Beat Me Down by Wade Bowen

The Light by Tanner Usrey

Peace in the Pines by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few

Season 5 soundtrack

Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing

Happy Hour by Hayes Carll

Dance the Night Away by Shane Smith and the Saints

Alex by Shane Smith and the Saints

Fire in the Ocean by Shane Smith and the Saints

Whiskey Fever by Zach Bryan

Mule Skinner Blues by Dolly Parton

Shades of Gray by Robert Earl Keen

Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom

Cosmopolitan by Chris Hajian and Andrew Ezrin

Episode 3 – Tall Drink of Water

Off the Wagon by Isaac Hoskins

Willie Nelson's Wail by Vincent Neil Emmerson

Last Call by 49 Winchester

Smell Like Smoke by Lainey Wilson

Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven

The Good I'll Do by Zach Bryan

New Friends by Lainey Wilson

Big Sky by Bill Anschell

Episode 5 – Watch 'Em Ride Away

Intertwine by Senora May

Far from Home by Aubrie Seller

Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow and You

Hold My Halo by Lainey Wilson

Nobody Knows My Trouble by Ryan Bingham

Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson

One Good Decision by Cody Jinks

Factories, Farms & Amphetamines by Myron Elkins

H-Town Turnaround by Isaac Hoskins

Wrong Side of the River by Myron Elkins

Episode 7 – The Dream Is Not Me

Mountain Song by Flatland Cavalry

Let It Out by LA Edwards

Motorcycle Drive By by Zach Bryan

Quittin' Time by Zach Bryan

Summertime Blues by Zach Bryan

Episode 8 – A Knife and No Coin

Fast As You by Dwight Yoakam

Tishomingo by Zach Bryan

A Song and You by Will Boedeker and Colter Hampton

No Horse to Ride by Luke Grimes

No Reservations by Alex Williams

Episode 9 – Desire Is All You Need

Songs to Keep You Warm by Flatland Cavalry

Episode 10 – The Apocalypse of Change

Night Herding Song by Colter Wall

Locomotive by Miranda Lambert

For a Long While by Colter Wall

Homesteady by Cleto Cordero

Episode 11 – Three Fifty-Three

Temporary Town by Charles Wesley Godwin

Episode 12 – Counting Coup

I Ain't Living by Brent Cobb featuring Dani Rose

Highway Feet by Larry Fleet featuring Jamey Johnson and Bryan Sutton

Hard Livin by Chris Stapleton

Episode 13 – Give the World Away

Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet by Brothers Osborne

Down the Road Tonight by Hayes Carll

Still Raging by Jackson Dean

Make it Count by 49 Winchester

Hard Working Man by Marcus King

Better Year by Sam Barber

Get to Work Whiskey by Ward Davis

Good Lord Lorrie by Turnpike Troubadours

Brought Me by Turnpike Troubadours

Pay No Rent by Turnpike Troubadours

Episode 14 – Life Is a Promise

Duct Tape Heart by Jackson Dean

Miles to Go by 49 Winchester

A Song for the Stone by Ryan Bingham

Ashokan Farewell by Jay Unger and Molly Mason

I'm a Goin' Nowhere by Ryan Bingham

Hang Tight Honey by Lainey Wilson

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys by Willie Nelson

