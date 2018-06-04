Starting in 2019, the series will follow a single family, the Lyons, through Britain's imagined future political, social and technological evolutions.

“When their lives all converge on one crucial night in 2019, the story accelerates into the future, following the lives and loves of the Lyons over the next 15 years,” the show's producers Red said.

In the near future portrayed in the show, Britain has left the EU, America is growing increasingly isolationist, and China is asserting its dominance. Meanwhile, MP Vivienne Rook, a new breed of politician is taking advantage of the new world order.

“I’ve wanted to write this for 20 years or so," Davies said. "And as the world accelerates like crazy around us, I realised I’d better get on with it! It’s a joy to be back home with Red, and an honour to be on BBC1.”

The six-part drama will begin production later this year. Davies has worked closely with Red Productions before, collaborating on shows like Queer as Folk and Cucumber.

"What Russell does so expertly is navigate a potentially dark and fearful story into a compelling drama that is full of wit, warmth and hope, with family at the heart of the show," executive producer Nicola Shindler said. "I can’t wait to get started."

