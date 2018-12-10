The series, which tells the extraordinary true story of Jeremy Thorpe MP, the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy to murder, and his ex-lover Norman Scott, has been a major hit with both critics and viewers

People took to Twitter on Sunday to praise showrunner Russell T Davies and stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw for their work.

"The word auteur gets massively overused in film and never used in TV," Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne said. "But Russell T Davies is a true and total auteur. No-one writes like he does, that peculiar mix of humour, naughtiness, pain and poignancy. He is just brilliant, and A Very English Scandal was a masterpiece."

Broadcaster and historian Greg Jenner added: "A Very English Scandal was magnificent. Brilliant script, sublime performances, funny, sad, and really bloody impressive."

Call the Midwife actor Stephen McGann, who is married to Midwife creator Heidi Thomas, said that Russell T Davies was "inspirational in our house".

Check out all the best reactions to the show's finale below.

This article was originally published on 4 June 2018