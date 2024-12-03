The rumour is false, of course, but that doesn't make it any less threatening to Cromwell's position, with an additional charge of murder now being floated by his nemesis, Stephen Gardiner (Alex Jennings), the Bishop of Winchester.

The shocking claim is made while Cromwell is visibly weakened by illness, preventing him from issuing one of his characteristically strong rebuttals and begging the question: Will it play a role in his eventual downfall?

The climactic scene of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light might leave some viewers wondering if Cromwell really did carry out a murder during his days in Antwerp to help Cardinal Wolsey (Jonathan Pryce) gain power – here are the facts of the case.

Did Thomas Cromwell murder Cardinal Bainbridge for Wolsey?

There is no evidence to suggest that Thomas Cromwell played a role in the murder of Cardinal Bainbridge, as suggested in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light episode 4.

Rather, it is one possible – however unlikely – theory regarding Bainbridge's poisoning, which did take place as described in the latest episode of the BBC's acclaimed Tudor drama.

As Gardiner recalls in the intense dinner scene, Bainbridge preceded Cromwell's mentor Cardinal Wolsey as the Archbishop of York – which makes the circumstances of his death rather suspicious indeed.

Bainbridge was poisoned in July 1514 by a priest called Rinaldo de Modena, who proceeded to name Silvestro de' Gigli, Bishop of Worcester, as the person who put him up to the task.

Gigli could well have been motivated to orchestrate the plot all on his own, considering Bainbridge a threat to his position, but the fact that he was also a close and longtime friend of Cardinal Wolsey's generated rumours of a wider plot.

Ultimately, those suspicions came to nothing, with Gigli compelling Modena to retract his confession before having him killed – and later dismissing him as insane. Neither he nor Wolsey faced any formal charges.

There is no historical evidence to connect Thomas Cromwell to the case of Bainbridge's murder, but he is known to have spent a brief period as a mercenary in his younger years, suggesting he was very much capable of violence and perhaps even murder.

Still, this particular allegation appears to have been intended to damage Cromwell's already decaying image as rival Gardiner makes a long-awaited move to usurp his position.

