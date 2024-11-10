Nevertheless, there is evidence to support the allegiances and sympathies that Cromwell is depicted as having in the show and its brand new sequel Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on BBC One and iPlayer.

One such relationship explored in greater detail in season 2 is between Cromwell and Princess Mary Tudor, whose position at the start of this chapter is challenged by her father's divorce from Catherine of Aragon and break away from Rome.

But did Cromwell's actions towards Mary Tudor constitute love – or even an intent to marry her? Here's what you should know about the history that inspired Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Did Thomas Cromwell love Princess Mary Tudor?

(L-R) Agnes O’Casey plays Lady Margaret Douglas and Lilit Lesser plays Princess Mary. Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

No, there is no evidence to suggest that Thomas Cromwell loved Mary Tudor in a romantic sense.

Likewise, there is no record to imply that he ever promised the dying Catherine of Aragon that he would protect her daughter from harm after she was no longer able to do so.

However, these storylines were not conjured out of thin air by Mantel.

Rather, the novelist was likely inspired by Cromwell's respect for the queen, having said of her (via historian Maria Micaela Prendergast): "If not for her sex, she would have defied all the heroes of history."

That opinion may stem from the fact that Catherine endured marriage to King Henry VIII for an astonishing 25 years, while she also resisted moves to end the marriage (which appalled the Roman Catholic Church).

Therefore, it is not outrageous to suggest that Cromwell's efforts to bring Mary back into the line of succession was influenced by some degree of respect for the late queen – or perhaps even guilt that he successfully annulled her marriage.

When it comes to Mary, it is true that Cromwell had an alliance – potentially even a bond – of sorts with the young princess, but it's unlikely that this was ever a romance.

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. BBC/Nick Briggs

As depicted in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, Cromwell played an instrumental role in getting Mary to agree to King Henry VIII's highly controversial leadership of the Church of England.

She had resisted calls to do so for some time, and this had placed her position – or at worst her life – in great danger.

It is also known that the pair exchanged numerous letters over the years and claimed, by diplomat Eustace Chapuys, that he wished to give her a present that was ultimately co-opted by the king as he liked it so much (via Renaissance English History Podcast).

One of the accusations that led to Cromwell's downfall was that he hoped to marry Princess Mary, but due to the general treachery of King Henry VIII's court, we cannot take this charge as factual.

It is more likely that it was fabricated to get him out of the picture after the king no longer favoured him, but a degree of friendliness between Cromwell and Mary would have helped the rumour to take root in the minds of his accusers.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November 2024.

