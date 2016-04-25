"I usually audition for things but they just sent me the scripts and the books, and asked me if I wanted to play the role," he said. "It's the only thing I've got offered in my entire life! Everybody else must have been busy," he joked.

Not so: executive producers Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell had their eyes on him from the start, apparently – even if they were worried that he might not be "attractive" enough for the role.

"Damien and Karen, the execs, tells a very sweet story about me being the only one they ever thought of," he explained. "Damien says he was talking to Debbie Horsfield [the screenwriter] and asked her to write down the names of three actors she would like to play Poldark, and Damien did the same. Apparently they could only think of one, and both had my name on their piece of paper.

"If you want to believe that, it's very sweet. I don't – and I don't really care – I've got the role, signed the contract and they can't get rid of me now!"

Not that anybody wants to of course. Turner went on to explain how being offered the part early allowed him to really prepare for the role, both mentally and physically.

And yes, that did mean a few extra trips to the gym to get in shape for that topless scything scene...

Read the full interview with Aidan Turner in this week's Radio Times, available in shops and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 26th April.