Aidan Turner describes Poldark series two in one utterly heartbreaking word
Coming swoon to a TV screen near you… hopefully
He said he’d top last year’s topless scything scene by keeping his clothes on and it certainly seems as though Aidan Turner wasn’t joking.
RadioTimes.com caught up with the Poldark star at the Radio Times Covers Party (you can watch the video above) and asked him to sum up Poldark series 2 (which he’s currently filming) in one word.
Turner’s response? “Clothes.” And he wouldn’t be drawn any further on the matter.
It’s been just seven days since the Irish actor picked up a special Impact Award at the National Television Awards, which he admits he hasn’t seen since. “Damien Timmer [of Poldark production company Mammoth Screen] took it home on the night and I haven’t seen it since”, Turner laughed.
And he certainly hasn’t let the win go to his head. “We showed up to support the show and they’ve been kind to us again. It was fun.”