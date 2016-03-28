The six shows competing for your vote are...

Voting is open now at www.radiotimes.com/bafta until Thursday 5th May at 4pm with the winner announced at the House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards, held on Sunday 8th May at London's Royal Festival Hall.

"British television is on a roll and viewers are revelling in this new golden age of choice and creativity," said Ben Preston, Editor of Radio Times. "This shortlist is truly six of the best – six great but very different shows which all captured the public imagination and got the nation talking."

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of Bafta, added: "The six shortlisted programmes showcase truly entertaining and captivating television from last year. Every programme that made the list caught the public's attention and created conversation over the past year, which makes this a tough but exciting decision to make and I'm looking forward to finding out who the winner will be."

But which of these six shows deserves your vote? Will you go for the gripping drama of Doctor Foster, or the kitchen combat of Bake Off? How about the mind-boggling real-life tale told in Making a Murderer, or the comedic nuance of Peter Kay's Car Share? And don't forget the hair-raising artificial intelligence thriller Humans and the visually stunning Poldark.

Whichever you choose, it's time to get voting – and don't forget to let us know which of the nominees you've decided to champion by tweeting us @RadioTimes or using the hashtags #RTAA and #BAFTATV.

The full list of nominations for the 2016 Bafta TV Awards will be announced on Wednesday 30th March