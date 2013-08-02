"Never say never, but... there's two very clear arcs to get to that end and conclude the series," Reilly revealed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "If we discover a new crop of kids and there's some breakout, who knows. But right now, we're thinking about two seasons."

The cast, including Monteith's long-term girlfriend Lea Michele, are currently working on Glee's fifth series with the premiere date pushed back a week to 26 September following the news of his sudden death. The third episode is expected to be a tribute to Monteith and, according to Reilly, will "deal directly with the incidents involved in Cory’s passing and the drug abuse in particular."

