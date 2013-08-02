Why Glee will end after series six
Fox president Kevin Reilly has explained his plans to bring two major story arcs to a close in 2015
Glee has had a torrid time of late with the tragic death of actor Cory Monteith who played Finn Hudson. So it comes as no surprise that amid the speculation over how the show will handle recent developments, Fox president Kevin Reilly has spoken out about the future of William McKinley High's talented pupils.
After commissioning Ryan Murphy's show for a fifth and sixth season, Reilly suggested the series would then come to a natural conclusion with a May 2015 end date in mind.
"Never say never, but... there's two very clear arcs to get to that end and conclude the series," Reilly revealed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "If we discover a new crop of kids and there's some breakout, who knows. But right now, we're thinking about two seasons."
The cast, including Monteith's long-term girlfriend Lea Michele, are currently working on Glee's fifth series with the premiere date pushed back a week to 26 September following the news of his sudden death. The third episode is expected to be a tribute to Monteith and, according to Reilly, will "deal directly with the incidents involved in Cory’s passing and the drug abuse in particular."
More like this
//
//