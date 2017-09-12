But as series two gets off to a flying start, with deception and devastation lurking around every corner, we can't help but wonder who the REAL villain of the series is. Is it still scheming Simon, the cheating cad of series one who's returned with a plan to bring his ex-wife down? Or is Gemma the bad guy this time around? She certainly seems hell-bent on taking her anger out on her ex-husband.

Maybe it's Simon's new wife Kate (Jodie Comer)? She did slap our Gemma across the face at that fateful dinner party all those years ago, and then went on to humiliate her in front of the friends who'd gathered for that oh-so-lovely little wedding party...

And then there's Ros (Thusitha Jayasundera), Gemma's supposed pal, who continually breaks ye olde 'Girl Code' by showing up at Simon's parties and keeping his dirty secrets.

Who do YOU think the real villain is? And why? Cast your vote below and let us know what you think on Facebook and Twitter.