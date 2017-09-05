Meet the players who'll bring the second series of Mike Bartlett's thriller to life....

Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones)

No-nonsense GP Gemma is flying high once again, leading a team at a busy practice while raising her 15 year old son Tom. She seems to have a handle on things, until Simon returns to town and turns her world upside down.

Where have you seen her before? Suranne has come a long way since playing Corrie’s Karen McDonald, with starring roles in a range of dramas including Scott & Bailey, The Crimson Field, A Touch of Cloth, Five Days, Harley Street, Unforgiven, My Wonderful Life and Lawless.

Simon Foster (Bertie Carvel)

Sneaky Simon's affair with Kate was dramatically exposed by his wife in series one and he was forced to leave Parminster after he shoved Gemma into a glass door. Now he's back and seems more smug than ever – but what's really brought him home?

Where have you seen him before? Bertie starred in BBC1 epic Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. He also played Nick Clegg in Channel 4’s Coalition and was in the broadcaster's police comedy drama Babylon.

Kate Parks (Jodie Comer)

Simon's lover sensationally smacked Gemma in series one, though the two seemed to make some manner of uncomfortable peace before Kate and Simon left for London. Two years later Kate seems happy in her relationship with Gemma's ex-husband, and is raising a young daughter with him.

Where have you seen her before? Rising star Comer is best known for playing Chloe in My Mad Fat Diary and kidnapped girl Ivy Moxam in BBC3 drama Thirteen. More recently she starred in BBC1's Rillington Place alongside Nico Mirallegro and Tim Roth, and in White Queen follow-up The White Princess.

Tom Foster (Tom Taylor)

Gemma and Simon's son is now 15 years old and becoming a man. But how has his parents' bitter split affected him in the long term? That's one major question series two may hold the answers to...

Where have you seen him before? Taylor has had brief roles in The Last Kingdom, Legends and Taboo. This year saw him make his big screen debut in the hotly anticipated Stephen King adaptation The Dark Tower, in which he starred opposite Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.